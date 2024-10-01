Skoda expands electric car line-up with new Elroq

Skoda has introduced a new electric vehicle to join its popular Enyaq model in the firm’s range of EVs – the Elroq.

Sitting below the Enyaq in terms of size, the new Elroq uses the same MEB platform but has smaller dimensions, sitting around 160mm shorter overall. Despite this, Skoda says that the interior of the Elroq will still offer plenty of space, with a 470-litre boot and a total of 48 litres of storage space dotted throughout the cabin.

All cars get a large central display as standard

Priced from £31,500, the Elroq will be available in variety of battery and motor specifications, with the longest-range versions able to deliver up to 350 miles between trips to the plug, according to Skoda. It can charge at speeds of up to 135kW, too, enabling 10 to 80 per cent charge in 28 minutes.

The batteries themselves are positioned under the car’s base, which allows it to deliver a completely flat floor for those sitting in the back. The Elroq’s relatively boxy shape should help it to accommodate taller passengers, too. All versions of the Elroq benefit from a 13-inch infotainment system and, as with the larger Enyaq, there are a few physical controls to help gain quick access to key features. An integrated voice assistant – which Skoda calls Laura – is also included and can help to switch various settings of the car without needing to use the screen.

There’s a handy ‘hammock’ for the cables

Externally, the Elroq is the first Skoda model to get a ‘Modern Solid’ design language, which essentially sees the car without a traditional ‘grille’ in favour of a rounded, smoothed-off front end. Around to the rear of the car it’s a more ‘usual’ Skoda look, with lights that closely resemble those of the Enyaq.

As with all Skoda models, you’ll find a variety of ‘Simply Clever’ features inside the Elroq, including a new charging cable ‘hammock’ underneath the parcel shelf. Here, the charging cables can be easily accessed and stored when not in use, particularly as there is no dedicated under-boot-floor storage area for them.