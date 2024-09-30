Honda’s CR-V tops list of most-reliable SUVs

The Honda CR-V has come out on top in a recent survey of the most reliable SUVs.

The high-riding SUV body style has grown in popularity over recent years with many buyers switching away from traditional hatchbacks and estate cars in favour of vehicles which take on more of a four-wheel-drive look and feel.

The Warrantywise Reliability Index data – which was used to collate the report – ranked vehicles based on their repair request frequency, average vehicle age at the time of a fault, average mileage and average labour time over a period between August 1, 2021, and the same date in 2024.

It placed the Honda CR-V at the top of the list with an overall score of 85 out of 100. With a most expensive repair cost of £2,519, it came above the Mitsubishi Outlander which had one of the most expensive repair requests of £14,298. In third place came the Dacia Duster, with a score of 79 out of 100 and a most expensive repair request price of £4,325.

Antony Diggins, managing director of Warrantywise, said: “As children up and down the country return to school, we see added pressure on family vehicles, meaning having a trusted family wagon is more important than ever.

“Demands on budgets for new uniforms, books and even activities will create a new set of cost-of-living concerns, and the last thing families need is for their cars to need costly repairs during this time. This is why we have put a spotlight on the most reliable used SUVs for sale in the UK, to help households make a wise choice for their next family car.”

Other cars on the list included the Kia Sportage, which came fourth, and the Nissan Juke, which placed seventh. The list was completed by the BMX X3 and Hyundai Tucson, which both scored 71 out of 100.