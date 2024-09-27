Pierce Brosnan’s ‘Die Another Day’ promotion Aston Martin heads to auction

A 2001 Aston Martin Vanquish used by Pierce Brosnan to promote the James Bond film ‘Die Another Day’ is set to go under the hammer at auction.

Loaned by Aston Martin to EON Productions, this particular Vanquish was used by Brosnan during a photoshoot at Pinewood Studios to help boost interest in the upcoming – and twentieth – Bond film.

While the photoshoot car is finished in the same Tungsten Silver exterior colour as the car which stars in the movie, it lacks its silver-screen equivalent’s numerous gadgets, including machine guns and rocket launchers.

The Vanquish was one of Aston Martin’s most powerful cars of the time

However, this particular Vanquish is notable for other reasons. It was an early production example of the new-generation supercar and one of seven cars which Aston Martin used for press testing.

With a six-litre V12 engine pushing out 460bhp, the Vanquish can manage 0-60mph in just five seconds and will head onwards to a top speed of 190mph. The Vanquish was also one of the last Aston Martin cars to be handbuilt at its Newport Pagnell facility.

With just 37,800 miles on the clock, this Vanquish has been featured in various magazine articles and tests and even switched to a spy-specific number plate ‘M16 SPY’ for a short period before returning to its original afterwards. One owner even used the Aston Martin to lead a parade of cars to mark the opening of the M6 Toll road in 2003.

Today, the car is being sold with a full history file, owner handbook and a complete service history – plus a valid MOT until July 2025 – by H&H Classics at its Cambridgeshire auction on Wednesday, October 9. It comes with an estimate of between £50,000 and £60,000, too.