JLR announces additional £250m in funding for Halewood site’s EV transition

JLR has increased funding in its Halewood site to help transform the Merseyside facility into one that can produce electric vehicles alongside traditional combustion-engined cars.

The extra £250 million in funding follows on from a cash injection of the same amount which has already been invested to help introduce new production lines, machinery and staffing. The new investment will be brought in ‘over the coming years’ and allow the site to pivot and ‘enable the parallel production of internal combustion, hybrid and pure electric vehicles’.

The facility first opened in 1963

The facility – which originally opened in 1963 to produce the Ford Anglia – has already seen over one million hours of construction work in the last 12 months with an additional 32,364 square metres added to the footprint of the facility. This expansion will help the brand produce its upcoming medium-sized electric SUV.

It forms part of JLR’s Reimagine strategy which will see all of the brand’s products electrified in some way by 2030. In addition, JLR aims to be carbon net zero across all supply chains, products and operations by 2030.

The new investment will allow EVs to produced alongside hybrid and combustion-engined vehicles

Barbara Bergmeier, Executive Director, Industrial Operations said: ‘’Halewood has been the heart and soul of JLR in the Northwest of England for well over two decades, producing vehicles such as the Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport.

“Halewood will be our first all-electric production facility, and it is a testament to the brilliant efforts by our teams and suppliers who have worked together to equip the plant with the technology needed to deliver our world-class luxury electric vehicles.’’