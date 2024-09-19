Nissan Qashqai takes parking to a whole new level

Nissan has already broken a world record for the longest bungee jump involving a car with its latest Qashqai, and now its campaign to draw attention to the model has continued in the capital.

The latest stunt the firm has pulled off is at the 49-metre tall Truman brewery chimney in Shoreditch, London.

But instead of fixing a real version of the car to the chimney, Nissan decided to create a replica.

The model is made out of fibreglass. (Nissan)

The Qashqai in question is made of fibreglass and measures 6.5 metres in length, 2.7 metres in width and 2.4 metres in height. In total, the vehicle weighs around 750kg and is one-and-a-half times the size of a real car.

A spokesperson for Nissan said: “We’re very proud of this British-built model and wanted to show it off for everyone to see. So we figured, why not park it in a place where it can’t be missed?”

Since 2006, Nissan’s Sunderland plant has produced more than four million Qashqais, including around 140,000 units of the latest e-Power model.

A total of 50 people were involved in the planning and executing of the stunt with the car set to remain in place until September 22.

The campaign started out in Paris and broke the Guinness World Record for longest bungee jump in a car. (Nissan)

Meanwhile, the latest model includes an updated exterior design with a new front grille and rear tailights, as well as enhancements to the interior including a larger infotainment system and other upgrades including Google Built-in.

The car is on sale now with prices starting at £30,135 and rising to £38,875 for the top-of-the-line Tekna+ model.