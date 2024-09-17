Peugeot announces long-range version for its E-3008 and E-5008 electric SUVs

Peugeot has announced that its new E-3008 and E-5008 electric SUVs will be available with a new long-range variant, giving them some of the best electric ranges in their classes.

At present, both cars get a 73kWh battery which brings a range of up to 326 miles for the E-3008, while a battery of the same size is utilised in the larger E-5008, delivering a slightly lower range of up to 310 miles per charge.

However, the new powertrain available on both models will feature a larger 96.9kWh battery pack and a more powerful electric motor that now produces a total of 233bhp.

The E-3008 with the 96.9kWh battery pack will start at £48,550. (Peugeot)

In terms of electric driving range, Peugeot claims that the e-3008 can do a total distance of 435 miles and the larger e-5008 can reach up to 415 miles between trips to the plug, representing a considerable uptick on the ranges offered by the smaller-battery versions.

Both models will be compatible with 160kW DC rapid charging enabling the cars to be charged from 20 to 80 per cent in 27 minutes – or 93 miles in 10 minutes.

Prices for the 96.9kWh E-3008 start at £48,550, a £2,700 jump over the 73kWh car. However, prices for the longe range E-5008 have not been revealed yet, but it’s expected to cost over £50,000 when the two cars go on sale later this year.

However, these new long-range versions won’t replace the smaller 73kWh battery variants, which will still be offered for those drivers who don’t need quite as many miles between trips to the plug.