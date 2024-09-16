First Drive: The Skoda Superb Estate could be all the car you ever need

What is it?

(Skoda)

>

Skoda’s Superb has established a reputation as being a no-nonsense, down-to-earth kind of vehicle. It’s the sort of car that has always provided reliable, comfortable and spacious transportation, with the previous-generation model bringing with it the kind of boot space that outshone even rivals from the class size above.

So how do you go about replacing such a car? Well, if you’re Skoda, you aim to keep the same excellent features beloved by the existing model but bump things up in terms of in-car technology and efficiency. Has the theory worked? We’ve been driving the new Skoda Superb in estate form to find out.

What’s new?

(Skoda)

>

Now in its fourth generation, the Superb remains Skoda’s flagship model. While the Czech firm may have put a large amount of emphasis on its range of SUVs, cars like the Superb – and the Octavia below it – continue in popularity among buyers who would rather sit lower down. It means that this new Superb gets some of Skoda’s latest technology, including the ability to utilise ChatGPT’s Artificial Intelligence further down the line.

But all of these advances don’t come at the expense of what made the Superb great. Namely, space. In fact, at 690 litres the new Superb’s boot is some 30 litres larger than the one in the previous car – and that was hardly a supermini in terms of spaciousness. Fold down those rear seats and it moves up to an almost van-like 1,960 litres in total – so it certainly has the practicality boxes ticked.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Skoda)

>

You can get the latest Superb with a wide array of engines, including a new plug-in hybrid which could be a good choice for those who find themselves driving around town most of all. However, you can still get it with a traditional 2.0-litre diesel – like the car we’re testing here. It’s a move which does shun the current trend for electrification but, in a car like the Superb which is designed for long distances, makes complete sense.

In fact, Skoda claims you could get just over 53mpg combined and during our time with the car that even seems a little conservative. This engine’s CO2 emissions of between 135 and 139g/km are very respectable too and should ensure that the Superb won’t cost the earth to tax when the time comes.

What’s it like to drive?

(Skoda)

>

The Superb’s driving experience is just what you’d expect from a large estate car. It’s comfortable, assured and hushed at speed which is where it feels most at home, too. On the motorway, the Superb practically saunters along with very little road or wind noise being generated. The diesel engine is practically silent, too, and while it might not be the punchiest – 0-60mph comes in just over nine seconds – it’s got enough on tap to get the Superb up to speed in good enough time.

The ride is good, too, with our car’s 18-inch wheels being comparatively small by modern-car standards. However, the benefit of this smaller wheel is that the ride remains compliant over rougher surfaces, while larger imperfections in the road – such as larger potholes or bumps – are dulled before they have a chance to disturb the occupants of the Superb’s cabin.

How does it look?

(Skoda)

>

This new Superb provides a modern interpretation of the classic estate car aesthetic. It’s instantly recognisable as a Skoda, too, and ties in well with other recently updated models like the Kodiaq. The large front grille makes an instant impression and with eight exterior colours to choose from, there’s plenty of scope for personalisation.

It’s all got a more classic look to it thanks to plenty of metal-effect trim areas. At present, there’s no SportLine model available – which traditionally brings more dynamic elements and larger, blacked-out alloy wheels – so for the time being, things do look a little more understated. It’s a car which wears that design ethos well, however.

What’s it like inside?

(Skoda)

>

It’s all about space, space and more space inside the Superb. The amount of rear-seat legroom is impressive and passengers of even taller heights should be able to stretch out with little issue. The seats themselves are comfortable, too, and incorporate plenty of cushioning to help take the strain away from those longer journeys.

There are plenty of cubbies and storage areas, too, while those sitting up front benefit from deep door bins. In the centre, there’s a large central bin – helped no end by the re-positioning of the gear shifter from its traditional location in the middle of the forward cabin to the steering wheel column – and you’ll find loads of USB-C charging points for topping up devices when you’re on the move, too.

What’s the spec like?

(Skoda)

>

Prices for the Skoda Superb Estate start from £36,175. In entry-level SE Technology guise, you get a full 13-inch central display, front and rear parking sensors with camera (a useful addition on a car as large as this) and even heated front seats with a massage function built in. The new infotainment system isn’t too bad to operate – if a little too feature-packed – but there is a handy new configurable central dial which gives you quick control over aspects such as the volume or driving mode.

Our car, in popular SE L trim and with a smattering of options such as a £530 head-up display and eye-catching ‘Ice Tea Yellow’ paint – a £660 addition – came in at £42,600, which still seems respectable for a car as rounded as this. However, you don’t need to stray into the options list should you not want to, as all cars come very well equipped regardless of which specification you want to go for.

Verdict

The Skoda Superb has never been one to wow its audiences with flashy technology or snazzy gimmicks and that’s the case with this new version. It doesn’t trade on gadgets and gizmos, instead delivering a comfortable driving experience from a car that most drivers will find usefully appointed and impressively spacious.

While others may deliver a sharper driving experience, the Superb is a car which gets the job done – and does so without fuss or fanfare. It’s all the better for it.