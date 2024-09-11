Jeep Avenger scores only three stars in latest Euro NCAP results

Jeep’s Avenger has been criticised by judges in the latest round of Euro NCAP safety tests.

The Avenger, which arrived as Jeep’s first electric vehicle, was scored just three stars during the recent examinations, with crash tests exposing a ‘surprising’ lack of chest protection for a 10-year-old occupant.

The Avenger is Jeep’s first EV to the market. (Jeep)

Despite the compact crossover winning numerous awards, its lack of a child presence detection system and poor performance in several crash avoidance tests with pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists means that Jeep’s EV lacked the safety equipment offered by rivals.

Dr. Michiel Van Ratingen, secretary general for Euro NCAP, said: “These test results demonstrate a clear lack of ambition from a car manufacturer that has shown much innovation in its car design and for a brand that is directly targeting the family segment. There is growing competition in the car industry, and Stellantis has had to take several steps to secure the future of its brands. But safety should not be where a car manufacturer makes its savings. Euro Ncap will continue to highlight shortcomings in this area, for the benefit of European car-buyers.”

Renault also missed out on top marks with its new Symbioz SUV, achieving a four star rating like its smaller sibling, the Captur. However, it was good news for other cars such as the BYD Seal-U, Subaru Crosstrek, Audi Q6 e-Tron and Ford Explorer all got a maximum five star rating with the Audi scoring particularly well for adult and child protection.