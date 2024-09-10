Bentley’s Flying Spur returns as powerful plug-in hybrid

Bentley has introduced a new Flying Spur which arrives as one of the firm’s most powerful models to date.

Blending a turbocharged V8 engine with a plug-in hybrid setup, the new Flying Spur develops a total of 771bhp – 145bhp more than the outgoing V8-powered model. This enables a 0-60mph time of 3.3 seconds yet because of its 25.9kWh battery, it can also travel for up to 47 miles in electric-only mode. Bentley says that a peak charging rate of 11kW can see the battery fully replenished in just under three hours, too.

The compact electric motor also helps to reduce turbocharged lag, giving a sharper throttle response when required. All versions get Bentley’s dynamic ride setup and all-wheel-steering, with the latter feature giving a tighter turning circle alongside improved high-speed stability.

The exterior of the Flying Spur follows a similar direction to its predecessor, with a revised front bumper and rear diffuser giving a sporty, dynamic appearance. All cars get 22-inch ten-spoke alloy wheels, while two 22-inch designs are also available. Bentley says that a standard colour palette of 101 shades can be selected from, though any other colour can be matched to as an optional extra.

The interior features 3D-quilted panels

Inside, there’s a rotating central dashboard which can be turned to showcase a 12.3-inch display, three analogue dials or a full section of handcrafted veneer. There are also 22 primary hide colours to choose from, alongside 11 secondary shades and four colour splits. A standard 10-speaker sound system provides a high level of sound quality, though this too can be upgraded to either a 16-speak Bang & Olufsen system or a range-topping 19-speaker Naim setup.

For the first time, Bentley’s ‘Wellness Seating Specification’ is available on all four seats as an optional extra, introducing automatic seat climate and postural adjust. A new air conditioning system with air ionisers ensures that the air flowing into the car is kept clean, too.