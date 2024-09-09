Nissan confirms 429bhp Ariya Nismo for the UK

Nissan’s recently announced Ariya Nismo will go on sale in the UK early next year, the brand has confirmed.

While Nissan had stated that the Nismo name would be returning on the brand’s Ariya electric SUV, it hadn’t confirmed any of the car’s performance details or if UK buyers would be able to purchase one – until now, that is.

All Nismo Ariya models will get all-wheel-drive

The Ariya Nimso uses a tweaked version of the standard car’s e-4orce four-wheel-drive system, with a new 60:40 rear bias introduced to help deliver a more ‘sporting feel’, according to Nissan. With 429bhp and 600Nm of torque, the Ariya Nismo delivers close to 128bhp more than the standard car and helps it to go from 0-60mph in 4.8 seconds. Nissan says it’ll go from 50 to 70mph in 2.4 seconds, in fact.

Nissan has also revised the Nismo’s suspension to enhance the car’s body control while ensuring better stability at higher speeds. A new ‘i-booster’ system, which upgrades the car’s standard regenerative braking system, provides additional control. A specific ‘Nismo’ driving mode puts the car into its most dynamic settings, too.

Nismo badging is applied throughout the car

Inside, the new Nismo Ariya receives a number of upgrades over the standard car. Highlights include sport seats trimmed in a suede-like material and stitched Nismo logos, as well as red trim for the steering wheel. There’s a new blackened wood texture used on various accent panels throughout the car, too.

Nissan has confirmed that the new Ariya Nismo will go on sale in January 2025. The brand has also stated that interested customers can get priority access to become one of the first owners of an Airya Nismo in the UK by contacting their local Nissan dealership this month. Further pricing information is expected to be announced shortly.