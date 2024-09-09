New Audi A6 e-tron to start from £69,900

Audi’s new electric A6 e-tron range will start from just under £70,000, the brand has confirmed.

With orders being accepted today (September 9), it marks the arrival of a new electric replacement for the popular A6 model range which, as before, can be specified in either Sportback or Avant – or estate – layouts.

Priced from £69,900, the new A6 e-tron gets a large 94.9kWh battery which can enable a range of up to 463 miles on the most long-distance variants. Standard A6 e-tron models receive a single rear-mounted electric motor with 375bhp, while more powerful S6 e-tron versions gain an additional motor on the front axle and an increased power output of 542bhp.

The main infotainment system uses Android Automotive OS

Regular versions of the A6 e-tron will manage 0-60mph in 5.2 seconds, or 3.7 seconds in the more powerful S6 variants while respective top speeds of 130 and 149mph are claimed for the two different models.

Thanks to 800-volt architecture the A6 e-tron can accept a charge of up to 270kW, which is enough to complete a 10 to 80 per cent charge in 21 minutes. The firm says that at this speed, 192 miles of range could be added in 10 minutes.

Inside, there’s an 11.9-inch virtual cockpit setup ahead of the driver while a 14.5-inch infotainment setup keys access to key features such as media and navigation. Audi has also fitted the infotainment system with a new Artificial Intelligence-supported Assistant system which can use voice controls to change various settings within the car. In a first for Audi, the A6 e-tron also gets an Android Automotive operating system which supports over-the-air updates.

All versions get 20-inch alloys as standard, too, alongside LED headlights and a powered tailgate.

Prices for the new A6 e-tron – which is available to order now – kick off at £69,900 for an entry-level Sport model – or £71,700 for the equivalent estate version – and rise to £99,300 for range-topping S6 version.