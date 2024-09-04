UK parents ‘too embarrassed’ to give friends a lift due to messy car – survey

Close to half of UK motorists with children have admitted to feeling too embarrassed to offer their friends a lift due to the kid–made mess in their cars, a new survey has suggested.

The study, conducted by Skoda, also found that 29 per cent of drivers would not want a relative to get in the back of their car, while close to one in 10 wouldn’t want to park at work for fear of colleagues seeing inside it.

Skoda models feature a handy bin in the door pockets

In contrast, a quarter of drivers said that they wouldn’t have it any other way, while more than a fifth thought that a messy car was a ‘badge of honour’ and showed that a family has had a good time.

The study of 2,000 drivers nationwide also found that 27 per cent of drivers would like a ban on their children from getting in the car, while one-in-ten said that the mess had driven to them to the point of tears.

One of the biggest mess-making culprits is crisps, according to the study, followed by drinks and biscuits. Toy slime was also named within the top 10 of mess-making products. However, though crisps were the most commonly spilt items, they weren’t the hardest to clear up – with this achievement going to drinks, chocolates and sweets.

Many drivers have been on the verge of tears due to their messy cars

Dilly Carter, professional organiser and TV presenter, said: “When kids are involved our cars often end up messy and cluttered. From the kids eating food on the go, drink spillages, to all the items they want to bring with them like books, and tablets.

“With a few simple tips and useful items, you can keep the car cleaner, and free of the things that end up making us feel embarrassed by the state of our car.”

Carter has suggested that parents should take a main ‘bin’ bag on longer journeys, while boot storage such as boxes or dividers can help keep things organised when you’re on the move. Carter also suggests cleaning up spills as soon as they happen to make clear-away easier, while a steady supply of cleaning cloths can help to tidy up surfaces when you’re on the move.