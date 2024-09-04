Rob Beckett ‘microwaved every single key’ he owns in holiday gaffe

Comedian Rob Beckett destroyed a set of vehicle and electric gate keys by accidentally microwaving them before a trip aboard.

Thieves try to gain access to a car by hooking on to its key’s signal while the key is in the owner’s home then using a laptop or similar device to send the information back to the vehicle to unlock it.

In theory, storing a car’s key inside a microwave can help block the signal it emits – which is what Beckett decided to do.

Speaking on the Parenting Hell podcast that he shares with fellow comedian Josh Widdicombe, Beckett said he put his keys in the microwave to stop criminals from cloning them.

“If you put it in the microwave and shut the door, it blocks it out because of the metal in there,” he said. Beckett had been getting ready for a holiday trip aboard and in the midst of all the preparations, placed the keys in the appliance forgetting that the machine’s timer still had a minute left.

“My microwave, if you’ve used it and there is still a minute left on there, whatever you put in there starts to cook.

“I’m stressed. I’m overwhelmed. I’ve taken on too much. And do you know what I did? I microwaved every single key I own. Every single key and fob I microwaved.”

“I was making a drink and I thought, “I can smell fire but a different fire”. And I looked in the microwave and there was a rainbow colour of smoke.”

A Faraday pouch blocks a key’s signals. (Solon Security)

Sadly, Beckett wasn’t able to get to the microwave quickly enough to save the keys from damage.

“The actual metal on them didn’t melt ’cos they weren’t in long enough. So, the BMW car key – dead. Two sets of gate keys. Both Honda car keys. They’re gone.”

Beckett said that replacing the BMW keys had already set him back £200 but he didn’t know how much the rest would cost to change.

What is car key cloning?

Car key cloning has risen prominently in recent years, taking advantage of the growing number of cars with wireless keys. Essentially, thieves ‘hack’ into the signal that is transmitted by a key – even when it’s inside a home – using a ‘relay’ box placed outside the vehicle owner’s house to boost the signal and trick the car into thinking that the key is nearby.

The thieves can then unlock the doors, gain access and start the engine to drive the vehicle away.

How can you prevent car key cloning?

While a microwave can block a car key’s signal, it isn’t the handiest place to put it – as Beckett found out to his cost. Instead, a ‘Faraday’ pouch or box is a much safer bet. These can block a key’s signal and provide a handy place for you to keep your car keys stored away when they aren’t in use.