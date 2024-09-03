Aston Martin revives Vanquish name for V12-powered flagship

Aston Martin has renewed its commitment to the V12 engine with its new range-topping Vanquish.

Acting as a replacement for the outgoing DBS, the Vanquish was initially rumoured to be powered by a smaller-capacity hybrid powertrain but instead retains the 5.2-litre V12 that was used on its predecessor.

The new Vanquish retains many physical controls to make adjusting settings on the move easier

However, it has been subject to a number of extensive changes, including a more robust block and larger turbochargers while it’s all powered through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. In total, the Vanquish’s V12 produces 842bhp and 1,000Nm of torque, which results in a 0-60mph time of just three seconds and a top speed of 214mph. It gives the Vanquish the highest top speed of any Aston Martin series production car to date.

Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin executive chairman, said: “With the introduction of Vanquish we have crowned Aston Martin’s next-generation sports car portfolio. A true halo model in every respect, Vanquish makes an emphatic statement.”

The Vanquish also features a new ‘Boost Reserve’ function which allows the turbo boost pressure to increase ‘above what would normally be required for any given part throttle position’, enabling sharper acceleration responses in the process.

Inside, the two-seater Vanquish receives some of Aston Martin’s highest-quality materials while a bright chrome ‘horizon’ line replaces the usual stitching across the top of the dashboard. In the middle sits a 10.25-inch infotainment display while a screen of the same size is positioned ahead of the driver too. These are accompanied by a number of solid metal rotary dials, rollers and fixings which give quick access to features such as chassis controls, exhaust settings and lane assist.

Aston Martin says that the Vanquish will be available ‘in limited numbers’ with orders open now ahead of first deliveries in the final quarter of this year.