Audi’s new Q5 hits the road with new look and hybrid-assisted power

Audi has introduced a brand new generation of its popular Q5 SUV.

Returning to the mid-size SUV segment, the latest Q5 brings with it a distinctive exterior design which has some similarities to the recently introduced Q6 e-tron. An upright, boxy stance on the road gives the Q5 a good degree of presence but also helps it deliver a spacious interior.

Audi states that the Q5 will offer up to 1,473 litres of boot space with the rear seats folded down – depending on the model – though that’s less than the 1,550 litres you would’ve found on the older Q5.

The new Q5 brings a strikingly different exterior design to its predecessor

The Q5’s in-car tech has been given a boost, however, through the inclusion of a new ‘Digital Stage’ setup which pairs an 11.9-inch digital instrument display with a 14.5-inch infotainment touchscreen. As with the Q6 e-tron, buyers can add a third touchscreen for the passenger as an optional extra.

Other tech highlights include a wireless smartphone charging pad with 15 watts of power and a cooling element to help with super-speedy device top-ups. You’ll find two USB-C charging ports in the front of the cabin, too, along with two in the rear. Audi states that buyers can optionally increase the charging power of these to 60 and 100 watts respectively, meaning that larger devices such as laptops could be charged up on the move.

In a first, all launch engines for the Q5 will get some form of hybrid assistance. Three powertrains will be available from launch with an entry-level mild-hybrid 201bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol kicking things off. It comes with front-wheel-drive as standard, though quattro all-wheel-drive can be included as an option.

A more screen-heavy layout is found inside

Next comes a mild-hybrid 2.0-litre diesel which has the same power output as the petrol, but betters its torque figure – producing 400Nm over the petrol’s 340Nm – and can only be specified with all-wheel-drive.

At the top of the range sits the performance-orientated SQ5. With a turbocharged 3.0-litre V6, it’s the most potent of the bunch, delivering up to 362bhp and 550Nm of torque. It’s expected that further powertrains will be added to the range shortly, including a plug-in hybrid.

Audi says that the new Q5 will launch in European markets within the first quarter of 2024, with UK prices announced closer to that time.