Smart reveals its biggest car yet with the #5

Smart has unveiled its biggest model yet to take on the likes of the Toyota bZ4X and Kia EV6 – the #5.

This new mid-size SUV will come solely as an EV and feature a 100kWh battery pack compatible with DC rapid charging to enable a 10 per cent to 80 per cent charge rate of just 15 minutes. Furthermore, Smart claims that the #5 can also travel for up to 459 miles between trips to the plug. However, official power figures for the electric motor haven’t been revealed yet.

The front headlights and rear taillights have an oblong design. (Smart)

The #5 has familiar design elements to its smaller counterparts the #3 and #1, including a panoramic halo roof and frameless doors. In addition, the front headlights and rear tail-lights have an oblong design and there are Smart logos on the D-pillars, while the alloy wheels feature floating centre caps to keep the Smart emblem always upright.

Dirk Adelmann, CEO of Smart Europe, said: “We are delighted to present our first-ever mid-size premium SUV, the all-new Smart #5, to the world. With this new vehicle, we are expanding into a new market segment, reflecting our commitment to quality, innovation and addressing the evolving requirements of our customers. As we continue to broaden our product line-up, we remain focused on providing diverse mobility solutions that cater to different lifestyles and preferences in Europe and around the globe.”

The interior features two 13-inch OLED display screen. (Smart)

The interior features ambient lighting with a choice of 256 colours. There is also leather upholstery with front seats that can recline by up to 121 degrees, and there are 34 storage compartments dotted about the cabin. Furthermore, there is a 25.6-inch augmented reality head-up display, a 10.3-inch instrument cluster plus two 13-inch OLED display screens.

In terms of space, there is a total of 72 litres in the frunk (front boot). Boot space with the rear seats up hasn’t been revealed, but it stands at 1,530 litres with them folded down.

Prices and specifications are yet to be revealed, but it’ll be launched in Europe later this year.