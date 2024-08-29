James Bond’s Aston Martin Vanquish set to fetch up to £70,000

One of the most famous and recognisable Aston Martins in the 007 film series could fetch up to £70,000 when it goes under the hammer.

The V12 Vanquish Coupe, which is being auctioned by H&H Classics, played a starring role in promoting the 2002 film Die Another Day, aided by Bond actor Pierce Brosnan.

The car features Tungsten silver paintwork, charcoal leather and an aluminium centre console. (H&H Classics)

The Aston began life as one of seven Vanquish cars in the manufacturer’s press fleet and was chosen to publicise the movie as it had the same Tungsten Silver paint finish plus charcoal leather and aluminium centre console as the hero cars seen on the silver screen.

Now it’s up for auction at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford on October 9, with an estimated sale price of £50,000 to £70,000.

H&H Classics sales manager James McWilliam said: “Our October auction offers a fantastic opportunity to own a slice of movie and motoring history with this stunning Aston Martin Vanquish. Not only was it used at Pinewood Studios for photoshoots with Pierce Brosnan for Die Another Day, but it was also the first car to drive down the M6 Toll to commemorate its opening in 2003.”

The car was also used to commemorate the opening of the M6 Toll road in 2003. (H&H Classics)

The 2001 Vanquish, which can reach almost 200mph, has only covered 37,800 miles from new and has been in a private collection for more than 20 years.