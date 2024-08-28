Land Rover reveals classic Defender V8 by Works Bespoke

Land Rover has unveiled a special-edition of its famous off-roader – the Defender V8 by its in-house commissioning service Works Bespoke.

The Classic Defender programme restores and personalises vehicles from the Land Rover line-up – with the original Defender being the first model to receive the treatment.

Available in four-seat 90, five or seven-seater 110 body styles, all versions of the Defender by Works Bespoke are hand-built by expert Land Rover Classic engineers.

Under the bonnet resides a 5.0-litre petrol V8 that produces 410bhp and 515Nm of torque. Power is transmitted via the eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox and all vehicles come as standard with all-wheel-drive.

Each car comes fitted with high-performance Alcon brakes, as well a revised spring rate Eibach coil suspension and anti-roll bar, as well as Bilstein dampers.

A choice of four, five and seven-seat versions are on offer. (Land Rover)

On the exterior, clients can specify a choice of unique paint schemes, as well as customise a selection of exterior details, such as bonnet scripts, front radiator grilles and door handles – which can be finished in silver or black.

A choice of 16-inch or 18-inch alloy wheels designs are available as well as side steps and accessories, such as a roof rack, expedition cage, ladder and a winch. Customers can also spec a full roof-mounted LED light bar. Meanwhile, every Defender by Works Bespoke comes with modern LED headlights as standard, too.

Paul Barritt, Director of Land Rover Classic, said: “With Works Bespoke, we are giving clients the opportunity to create their perfect Classic Defender V8, a vehicle that will suit their exact lifestyle. Every vehicle is lovingly crafted, with creativity the only limit when it comes to personalising each vehicle to the owner’s desired specification.

“From start to finish, clients of Works Bespoke will be given an experience like no other, creating their ultimate Classic Defender V8.”

Inside, there is a 3.5-inch infotainment touchscreen that includes DAB radio and satellite navigation. (Land Rover)

Inside, an array of leather can be found on the seats, side trim, doors, roof lining and dashboard. The centre console is finished off in piano black and there is an infotainment system that features a 3.5-inch touchscreen, DAB radio, Bluetooth and satellite navigation.

The Classic Defender V8 by Works Bespoke will make its debut at Goodwood Revival, which takes place from September 6 to 8, 2024.

Prices start at £190,000 plus VAT for the four-seat 90 version, while the five-seat 110 comes in at £199,000 plus VAT and the seven-seat model is priced at £204,000 plus VAT.