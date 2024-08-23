Genesis G70 and GV80 models now only sold from stock

Genesis has stopped taking orders for its G70 and GV80 models and instead is only selling them from stock.

The decision comes in the wake of poor sales – since the models launched three years ago in the UK, it’s only managed to shift around 400 examples combined.

The GV80 is the firm’s flagship SUV. (Genesis)

Parent company Hyundai axed the Genesis brand as a separate legal entity in the UK at the beginning of the year and brought the Hyundai and Genesis UK businesses together under common management.

A Genesis spokesperson told the PA news agency today: “The G70 and GV80 are still being made, but we’re not taking customer-specified orders for them any more – we’re selling from stock only.”

The spokesperson added that Genesis had no intention of stopping production of the two models.

A G70 can still be ordered in Shooting Brake guise, though. Priced from £42,955, it features a sloping rear roof line plus a more practical estate bodystyle. As standard, the model comes with a 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivering 242bhp plus 353Nm of torque, and has rear-wheel drive.

Although the G70 and GV80 haven’t sold well, by way of contrast the GV60 EV is one of Genesis’s best-selling models. It offers a 77.4kWh battery pack that gives a claimed electric range of up to 321 miles.

The Magma series goes on sale towards the end of 2025. (Genesis)

For the future, Genesis will continue to introduce new models, starting with its high-performance Magma series towards the end of 2025.