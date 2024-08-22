The Vauxhall Mokka Coffe-E is designed for coffee lovers

Vauxhall has revealed a one-off concept of its popular compact crossover – the Mokka Coffe-E.

This concept aims to improve the EV ownership experience for customers through their own personalised coffee breaks.

The Mokka Coffe-E features two coffee machines with a milk steamer, grinder, knock box and fridge which are all integrated in the boot of the vehicle. There is also a bespoke pull-out drawer that houses barista tools, including scales and an espresso tamper to all help drivers make their favourite cup of coffee when charging.

The Mokka Coffe-E uses a larger 54kWh battery than the standard car. (Stellantis)

James Taylor, managing director of Vauxhall, said: “Three-quarters of EV drivers plan their trips around their desire for coffee so we decided to create the Mokka Coffe-E.”

He added: “The UK is a nation of coffee drinkers, with 95 million cups drunk in a day, and Vauxhall owners are no exception to this, with 64 per cent drinking at least one cup a day.”

Under the bonnet features a larger power unit compared to the standard Mokka-E. It’s a 54kWh battery pack with an electric motor that produces 154bhp. DC rapid charging is compatible and can take the car from empty to 80 per cent in half an hour, while Vauxhall claims a total range of up to 252 miles. In comparison, The standard car, in contrast, features a 50kWh battery pack that produces 134bhp and does 209 miles between trips to the plug.

There are 95 million cups of coffee drunk in a day in the UK alone. (Stellantis)

Sadly, there are no plans to put the Mokka Coffe-E into production and is solely a concept for now. However, the standard Mokka-E is on sale and is priced at £29,495.