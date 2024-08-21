Skoda celebrates outgoing third-generation Superb with 470bhp ‘Sleeper Edition’

Skoda has revealed a go-faster version of its outgoing third-generation Superb with a new ‘Sleeper Edition’.

Based on the range-topping Laurin and Klement 4×4, the Sleeper has a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine which has been extensively reworked and upgraded to produce 470bhp – a significant increase on the 276bhp you’d get on the standard Superb. A larger turbocharger and a bigger intercooler both contribute towards the power increase. Torque has also been boosted from 350 to 661Nm.

(Skoda)

Skoda has also dropped the car’s ride height by 50mm through new Coilover suspension, while upgraded brakes with six-piston calipers help to bring the go-faster model to an even more assured halt.

The Superb’s fuel system has also been revised, while sections of the exhaust have been upgraded entirely – though the standard exhaust box has been retained to give this Sleeper Edition the appearance of a regular Superb.

(Skoda)

The whole car is finished in ‘Royal Green’ – a colour which was introduced in 2023 to celebrate the coronation of Charles III – while the interior gets Cognac tan leather upholstery and contrast stitching. The driver’s seat also features a massage function.

The whole car has been built by RE Performance, which was the firm behind Skoda’s record-breaking Octavia Bonneville vehicle.

Sadly, the Sleeper Edition isn’t destined to enter production and will, instead, be kept as a one-off as a testament to the success of the Superb, of which 860,000 were sold during its lifetime.