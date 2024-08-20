Audi RS3 receives updated styling and a £59,510 price tag

Audi has unveiled an updated version of its flagship hot hatchback – the RS3.

Under the bonnet, you’ll find the same 2.5-litre TFSi turbocharged five-cylinder petrol engine that produces a total of 394bhp and 500 Nm of torque as featured in the previous RS3. It takes the car from 0-60mph in 3.6 seconds and enables a top speed of 155mph. On higher-specced models, the top speed of 155mph increases to 174mph.

The RS3 has been given a design update

To keep the RS3 looking fresh, the firm has decided to update the exterior design with redesigned LED daytime running lights, vertical side reflectors of the air intakes at the front and refreshed taillights.

The interior features a new steering wheel, RS sports seats and an updated 12.3-inch virtual cockpit. Meanwhile, new displays show the car’s G-force, power output, torque, acceleration and lap times, too. Furthermore, the new RS3 now features an app store which can be accessed via the vehicle display. The selected content can then be installed into the infotainment system via a smartphone.

The RS3 gets configurable steering wheel buttons

You can get the RS3 in three trim levels consisting of the standard model, Carbon Black and Carbon Vorsprung. Standard equipment includes an RS sports exhaust system, LED headlights, Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive and steel brakes with black brake callipers.

Prices start at £59,510 for the standard RS3 Sportback and rise to £68,650 for the top-of-the-line Carbon Vorsprung model. For the saloon, the range kicks off at £60,510 and rises to £69,650.