These are the best cars for first-time drivers

Passing your driving test is a momentous occasion and a gateway to freedom out on the open road.

Not only that, but it’ll represent the first time you’ll be allowed to drive a vehicle unauthorised, making you more confident in yourself and your road-going abilities. But, even though the process and exhilaration may be exciting, you need to put your sensible cap on and do your homework before purchasing your first set of wheels.

Forget high performance, big spoilers, side skirts and V8s – a small, sensible and economical hatchback is where you need to be for the first year of your driving.

Look for cars with low insurance groups, decent reliability records and running costs that won’t break the bank. We’ve compiled a list of the best first cars you can buy on a budget.

Hyundai i10 (2008-2014)



The i10 is fun to drive, sensible and cheap to run. (Hyundai)

It may have a boxy and square design, but don’t despair, because Hyundai’s i10 is one of the best of the bunch when it comes to cutting the L plates off your car.

The i10, believe it or not, is fun to drive and is very versatile thanks to its split folding rear seats and spacious interior for passengers.

It comes with the choice of either a 1.1-litre or 1.2-litre petrol engine that gives 40mpg and only costs £20 or £35 to tax – making it very cheap to run.

In terms of insurance, the little Hyundai sits from insurance group eight for the entry-level Classic model and rises to group 12 for the top-of-the-line Style model.

Toyota Aygo (2005-2014)



The Toyota Aygo is one of the cheapest cars to run. (Toyota)

Regarded as one of the best first cars is the Toyota Aygo. Underneath its skin, it shares all of its platform, chassis, mechanicals and electrics with the Peugeot 107 and Citroen C1, but the Toyota comes with the added reassurance of its reputable badge.

It comes with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol unit that’s free from any road tax, sits in a very low insurance group of just two or four, plus, it can do 60mpg.

The Aygo is also very light, making it very good fun to drive. Maintenance costs are kept to a minimum thanks to parts being readily available and easy to repair.

Toyota Yaris (1999-2005)



The original Toyota Yaris is one of the most likeable and reliable small cars out there. (Toyota)

It may be getting on a bit in age but the first-generation Toyota Yaris is one of the most sensible, likeable and reliable cars out there.

Not only that, but it’s available with a choice of 1.0-litre,1.3-litre and 1.5-litre petrol engines and is incredibly versatile with its clever sliding rear seat and ingenious cubby holes scattered across the interior.

The entry-level 1.0-litre model is the best pick for a first-time driver as it offers over 50mpg and sits in a rather low insurance group five.

It’s also incredibly reliable with cars hitting 250,000 to 300,000 miles without fault and to drive, the Yaris is light, nimble, agile and great fun no matter what model you choose.

Ford Fiesta (2008-2017)



The Fiesta is still one of the best cars for new drivers. (Ford)

The discontinued Fiesta is still a strong contender for those looking for a sporty and efficient car that won’t cost the earth to run.

The seventh-generation Fiesta is still one of the best small cars out there and it’s easy to see why first-time drivers choose them as their entry-point into motoring thanks to this car’s low running costs and easy controls.

Firstly, avoid any Fiesta with a turbocharged Ecoboost engine as they’re prone to failing and can cost a lot to replace.

It’s better to go for a naturally-aspirated 1.25-litre petrol as they are proven to be solid and reliable units.

Also, the Fiesta is fantastic to drive with really direct and precise steering that makes you feel like you’re driving something that feels a lot more expensive.

In terms of running costs, the Fiesta scores well here with the 1.25 petrol falling into insurance groups as low as three and you should be getting around 40 to 50mpg, too.

Kia Picanto (2017-)

The Picanto is one of the best A-segment cars on the market. (Kia)

Looking at the newer scale in the market, if you’re fortunate enough to afford to buy a new car, look no further than the latest Kia Picanto.

It comes with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 45mpg and it sits in one of the lowest insurance groups of three.

If you go for a GT-Line it comes with some sporty exterior and interior upgrades, plus tons of standard equipment. The Picanto is great to drive, too, and delivers bags of character for not a lot of cash.

Seat Ibiza (2017-)



The Ibiza is grown-up to drive and sits in a low insurance group. (Seat)

The final car on this list is the latest Seat Ibiza. You can get the Spanish hatchback with a choice of engines ranging from a 1.0-litre to a 1.5-litre TSi turbocharged petrol.

However, if you want cheap running costs, you’ll be sticking with the entry-level 1.0-litre as it’s group two for insurance and should be very frugal by offering over 50mpg.

The Ibiza shares its platform with the Skoda Fabia and Volkswagen Polo but has a far better-looking exterior design while still keeping that high-quality feel on the inside.

To drive, the Ibiza also feels very grown up and is very easy for anyone to get comfortable behind the wheel.