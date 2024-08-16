The Rolls Royce Phantom Scintilla Private Collection celebrates 120 years of the marque

Rolls Royce has celebrated its 120th birthday with a unique version of its flagship Phantom luxury limousine – the Scintilla Private Collection.

There will only be 10 Phantom Scintilla Private Collections made and they will be sold exclusively through the firm’s private office network.

Finished in a two-tone paint scheme, featuring the upper body in Andalusian white and the lower body in Thracian blue, inspiration has been taken from the colours of the sea around the Greek island of Samothrace. There is also a hand-painted double coachline and wheel pinstripes finished in blue.

The headlining consists of 1,500 fibre-optic stars with a unique pattern. (Rolls Royce)

The interior focuses on the Spirit of Ecstacy, with different design elements and features dotted about the place. This includes a total of 869,500 stitches consisting of six layers of tatami stitching. Meanwhile, the door cards have illuminated perforations with a variety of different coloured stitching and the seats are upholstered in twill fabric. On the roof, there are 1,500 fibre-optic stars, which are fitted by hand and have a unique pattern, too.

The two-tone paint has been inspired by the colours of the sea around the Greek Island of Samothrace. (Rolls Royce)

Furthermore, the rear picnic tables have 19 coats of lacquer applied to them and the full wood set is rendered in Arctic white. Finally, running the full width of the front fascia is what Rolls Royce is calling ‘Celestial Pulse’ which includes seven ribbons, each individually milled from aluminium to give the interior a bespoke and unique look.

Chris Brownridge, chief Executive of Rolls Royce Cars, said: “The unveiling of a Private Collection is always a landmark moment. These rare and collectable motor cars, limited to just a handful of examples worldwide, are true masterpieces. They illustrate the boundless ingenuity and skill of the creatives and craftspeople at the home of Rolls Royce and stimulate ideas among our clients for their own commissions.”

Prices have not been revealed for this very special and rare car, however, we expect all of the 10 examples to carry a very expensive price tag.