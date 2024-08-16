Porsche celebrates 50 years of 911 Turbo with a new limited edition

Porsche is celebrating 50 years of the 911 Turbo by introducing a new limited run-out model – the 911 Turbo 50 years.

The original car was launched back in 1974 and brought Porsche’s racing car technology into its road cars. This new model is based on the 911 Turbo S, which was introduced back in 2019.

It uses the same 3.7-litre boxer engine found in the Turbo S from 2019. (Porsche)

This new model uses the same 3.7-litre boxer engine as in the 2019 model. It produces 641bhp and 800Nm of torque, while the car can get from 0-60mph in 2.5 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 205mph.

Externally, there is a Turbo vinyl graphic that runs down the rear quarter panels and harks back to the old RSR Turbo from 1973 – the forerunner of the 911 Turbo. It also features an Anthracite grey rear wing, air intake trims, rear diffuser and mirror base. Plus, for the first time on a 911, it comes with the firm’s new Turbonite paint scheme which is an exclusive metallic grey used on Turbo models for exterior colour and interior trim.

A McKenzie tartan seat design harks back to the original car. (Porsche)

On the inside, there is more Turbo memorabilia with a McKenzie tartan design on the centre of the seats and door panels. There are black brushed aluminium kick plates and an illuminated Turbo 50 logo, too. Meanwhile, the seats feature an embroidered logo on the head restraints and on the back of the left rear seat. Also, there is a numbered plaque finished in aluminium located above the glove compartment, too, showcasing the car’s build number.

Production will be limited to just 1,974 units, while prices start at £200,700. Order books are open now with expected deliveries to arrive in the autumn of this year.