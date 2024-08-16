Lamborghini’s Temerario ‘will set a new benchmark in the segment’, says boss

The new Lamborghini Temerario will ‘set a new benchmark in the segment’, one of its bosses has stated.

Federico Foschini, chief marketing and sales officer at Automobili Lamborghini, spoke to the PA news agency at the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed and stated that the Italian firm’s new hybrid supercar is ‘something that will really redefine the segment’.

(Lamborghini)

Set to cost over €300,000 in Europe, the new Temerario will arrive as a replacement for the successful Huracan. At its heart sits a twin-turbocharged V8 which is linked to three electric motors, producing a total of 907bhp and 730Nm of torque and enabling a 0-60mph time of just 2.5 seconds and a top speed of over 210mph. It’s also one of the only road cars capable of revving to 10,000rpm.

Just revealed in Monterey, California, the Temerario represents a new step for the Italian firm, introducing new cutting-edge aerodynamic processes as well as a new ‘Lamborghini Vision Unit’ which allows drivers to ‘relive and share their track and road driving experiences’.

“Nobody is offering something like we are offering’ said Foschini, and added that the hybrid powertrain which the new cars utilise shows that the brand is ‘in touch with the future”.

“From a customer perspective, hybridisation is not equal to reducing the performance. It is improved performance and [is] also improving the sustainability. At 1,000PS, it is performing better than the predecessor- and that car is a benchmark in terms of driveability.”

“It’s just easy to drive and fun to drive – you still have to be careful, but the systems that we have in this car and the level of security [they bring] give you peace of mind.”