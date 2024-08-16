BMW’s new M5 Touring hits the road – but what is it going up against?

It’s been 14 years since BMW gave us an estate version of its legendary M5. However, for 2024, the German carmaker has decided to reinstate the famous model with its new M5 Touring.

Estate cars have always been about space, and the new M5 Touring scores well in this category. Boot space stands at 500 litres, but, fold the rear seats down and that space increases to 1,630 litres, making it not only performance-focused but practical, too.

However, what if you feel its looks are a little too strong? Or, you fancy something German but don’t want a BMW? Well, this sector may be shrinking with options, but we can compare the M5 Touring to its biggest rivals to see how it fairs in this niche market.

Audi RS6 Avant Performance

The Audi RS6 has always been a tough act to follow in the performance family wagon market and this latest version is by far the best yet.

Here in the UK, you can only buy the Performance model which has a boost in power compared to the standard car. Now, its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 produces 639bhp and 850Nm of torque as well as featuring four-wheel-drive.

Not only that, but this big old bruiser can get from 0-60mph in just 3.2 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 174mph. However, if you pay a little extra, you can have the limiter removed taking the car to around 200mph.

Unlike the BMW, which uses a plug-in hybrid system, the Audi doesn’t and instead uses a 48V mild-hybrid system to help boost its efficiency and improve running costs to some extent.

Its boot space stands at 565 litres and expands to 1,680 litres which is bigger than the M5 but smaller compared to the Mercedes E63 estate.

Mercedes-AMG E63

The E63 uses a 4.0-litre V8 engine

The M5 Touring’s other main rival is the Mercedes-AMG E63 estate. On the outside, you know the big Mercedes means business with its large 20-inch alloy wheels and quad tailpipes to let others know this is simply not just an average family bus.

The Mercedes E63 also focuses on delivering as much space as possible with an exciting power delivery and driving experience.

Like the BMW, the Mercedes uses a plug-in hybrid system that helps boost its economy and efficiency, while still maintaining enough power and torque to make this model fun and exciting.

Under the bonnet sits a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that produces 604bhp and 627Nm of torque – the same engine found in the AMG GT supercar.

Boot space also is bigger than both the M5 and RS6 at 695 litres with the rear seats in place and 1,945 litres when they’re folded down.

Alpina B5

The new B5 GT has been revealed

A rare and unique alternative is from those at Alpina that have been sprucing up BMW estates and saloons since the 1970s. The B5 is a 5-Series Touring with a bit of fine-tuning to make it a strong competitor against the M5.

The B5 is extremely exclusive, and with its modified 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 pumping out a total of 625bhp and 627Nm of torque, the B5 will be keeping up with all of the cars on this list. It’s just a shame that all examples are sold out, meaning you will have to rely on the used market to get your hands on one.

BMW i5 Touring

The new i5 Touring launches with two powertrain options

If you fancy a BMW estate but want to go down the electric route then the i5 Touring could be the perfect solution.

Available in a high-performance M60 xDrive spec, it comes with an 81.2kWh battery pack and an electric motor that produces 609bhp and has a claimed electric range of up to 310 miles. The xDrive also benefits from four-wheel-drive and being an estate means that it still has a capacious boot at 570 litres.

The i5 Touring is still great fun to drive – despite its lack of an engine – and the interior is very well screwed together with a lot of plush cabin materials used throughout.

Porsche Panamera

Porsche’s new Turbo S E-Hybrid is the most powerful Panamera to date

The final car on this list also comes from Germany and it’s the controversially-styled Porsche Panamera.

The Porsche is more of a fastback saloon, which makes it the odd one out on this list, but don’t shy away from its different routes as this is still a very practical and fast vehicle.

You can get the Panamera with a variety of different powertrains including a 771bhp e-Hybrid model that can go from 0-60mph in just 2.7 seconds.

Boot space stands at 494 litres or 1,255 litres with the rear seats folded down making it a very versatile car, but not quite on par with traditional estates.