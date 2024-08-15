Updated Vauxhall Grandland goes on sale priced from £34,700
The firm’s flagship SUV is now available with electric or hybrid powertrains and is a milestone for the manufacturer.
Vauxhall has revealed prices and specifications for the latest version of its flagship SUV with hybrid and electric powertrains now available on the Grandland.
The hybrid comes with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor that produces a total output of 164bhp. It can do 0-60mph in 10 seconds, pumping out CO2 emissions of 125g/km, while Vauxhall claims the car can achieve a combined 51.4mpg.
From launch, the electric model will come with a 73kWh battery pack that features a 207bhp electric motor plus a heat pump as standard. It’ll give a claimed 325 miles between charge-ups and reach 60mph in 8.8 seconds.
This Grandland sits on a new platform that enables a larger battery pack to be offered as well. As such, next year will see the car come with a 98kWh system that will give an estimated 435 miles on a single charge. Meanwhile, DC rapid charging will allow charging of 10 to 80 per cent to be completed in around 26 minutes.
James Taylor, Managing Director of Vauxhall, said: “The all-new Grandland is a milestone for Vauxhall. With it, every Vauxhall model will be available with a choice of a fully electric powertrain – a decade ahead of government requirements. This is a big step in our electric offensive.”
Prices start at £34,700 for the hybrid model in Design trim. It features LED headlights plus a 10-inch infotainment screen and rises to £38,400 for the top-of-the-line Ultimate, which adds a panoramic glass roof and powered tailgate.
The electric version is priced from £40,995 for the Design and rises to £45,195 for the Ultimate.
Order books are open now and customers can expect deliveries beginning in October.