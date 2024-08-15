BMW expands its in-car gaming connectivity with UNO Car Party

BMW has announced that it has been in co-development with toy company Mattel and in-car gaming experts AirConsole, to create UNO Car Party, an in-car version of the famous card game.

BMW has been in partnership with AirConsole since 2022. The first collaboration was with Sony Pictures Television to translate Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? for in-car gaming. Now, with the introduction of Mattel’s Uno Car Party, it seems likely that more and more games will be accessible to BMW and Mini products in the future.

The new game will be available via an over-the-air update commencing on August 21 via the Airconsole platform to over 500,000 BMW and Mini vehicles.

Stationary drivers can use AirConsole’s game controller system to connect any passenger to the game using their personal devices. A total of four players can access the game at any given time, however, vehicles must be parked up to enable gameplay.

Anthony Cliquot, CEO of AirConsole said: “Uno beautifully illustrates the strengths of AirConsole with a game accessible to everyone, a bespoke integration to the car hardware and our phone controlled gaming experience. Each player can secretly see their own cars on their phone while playing on the infotainment system of the car. This is an experience that would be impossible to achieve using only touchscreen or Bluetooth controls on the infotainment system.”

Stephan Durach, Senior Vice President of the BMW Group Development said: “We continue to increase the value of the overall digital experience for our customers. Our partners AirConsole and Mattel are helping make in-car gaming into a new social experience, and I am thrilled to offer a family-favourite game like Uno for this exciting innovation.”