Express & Star
Close

New Audi A5 range will be priced from £41,950

The A4 is dead. Long live the new A5 that comes in saloon, estate and performance-focused S5 guise.

Published

Audi has revealed prices and specifications of its A4 replacement – the A5.

As with the older A4, the new A5 will be available in saloon and estate – or Avant, in Audi-speak – layouts, offering buyers different configurations depending on their requirements.

Under the bonnet, buyers can choose from three petrol engines and one diesel.

The performance S5 model comes with mild-hybrid technology and a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6. (Audi)

The petrol engines consist of a 2.0-litre turbocharged unit with two power outputs of either 148bhp or 201bhp. The former allows the A5 to manage 0-60mph in 9.6 seconds and brings 280Nm of torque while the latter can deliver 0-60mph in 7.6 seconds and has 340Nm of torque.

There is 48V mild-hybrid technology on the diesel variant and petrol V6 that you’ll find in the range-topping S5, too. The performance-oriented S5 comes with a 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged engine that develops 362bhp. It enables the car to go from 0-60mph in 4.3 seconds and has a torque figure of 550Nm. It replaces the old car’s 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel unit.

You can get the new A5 in an estate the firm calls the Avant. (Audi)

The 2.0-litre diesel comes with either front-wheel-drive or Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system and produces 201bhp, 400Nm of torque and it takes the car from 0-60mph in 7.5 seconds for the former while the latter does it in 6.7 seconds.

Gernot Dollner, CEO of Audi, said: “In tandem with the expansion of our all-electric portfolio, we are launching a new generation of models with efficient combustion engines. The Audi A5 family with its athletic design, completely new interior and future-proof electronics architecture will be the first. The advanced MHEV plus technology enables partially electric driving and therefore even more efficient driving.”

The entry-level Sport is priced at £41,950 and features 18-inch alloy wheels and adaptive cruise control. The S Line is priced at £44,100 and adds privacy glass, a styling kit including sportier bumpers and diffuser as well as a black headlining. The Edition One, meanwhile, comes in at £51,000 and adds red brake calipers, lane-departure warning and matrix LED headlights. Meanwhile, the S5 comes only in Edition One trim and is priced at £70,600 and includes a panoramic glass roof, Bang and Olufsen sound system and 20-inch alloy wheels

Order books are now open for all models of A5 and S5 and expected deliveries of examples are due to reach customers in November.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular