Toyota updates Proace Verso and City Verso electric people carriers

Toyota has unveiled new and improved versions of its electric Proace Verso and Proace City Verso people carriers.

As far as looks go, both models feature new headlights, redesigned bumpers and a smoothed-off front grille.

Under the bonnet, the Verso now has a new 75kWh battery pack that features a revised electric motor. It boasts a claimed electric range of 214 miles compared with the previous model’s 143 miles and is compatible with 100kW DC rapid charging, going from 10 to 80 per cent in 45 minutes.

The City Verso, meanwhile, comes with a smaller 50kWh battery that gives a claimed range of 213 miles and can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in half an hour from a DC rapid charging device.

The Proace Verso can be configured with either seven, eight or nine seats. (Toyota)

The Proace Verso is available with two body lengths: the L1 and L2. The smaller L1 measures 4,933mm, while the longer L2 comes in at 5,333mm. A choice of seven-, eight- and nine-seat configurations is available, too.

From launch, there will be three trim levels for the Proace Verso. The Icon is priced from £45,769 and features rear-parking sensors plus a heated driver’s seat. The Design grade boasts keyless entry and push button start as well as a panoramic roof and is priced at £49,263. Go for the flagship Excel, though, and you get power-sliding side doors plus a 10-speaker audio system, with prices coming in at £55,866.

There’ll be a Design Premium grade launched in September with prices starting at £53,766, but further specifications for this trim are yet to be revealed.

The Proace City Verso will have two body lengths as well, with the L1 measuring 4,401mm and the L2 at 4,751mm. However, because of its smaller wheel base, the City Verso can only be opted with five or seven seats.

There are two trim levels for the City Verso – Icon and Design – with prices starting at £31,849 for the former, which has a 10-inch multimedia display and automatic headlights, while the latter is priced at £36,464 and features 16-inch alloy wheels plus a reversing camera.

Order books are open now for both models, with first deliveries expected in September.