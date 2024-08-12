Severn Valley Railway's vintage transport extravaganza shows off impressive nostalgic motors

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The nostalgia-heavy event took place on Saturday, August 10, and yesterday, August 11, as an array of traction engines, steamrollers, vintage cars, motorcycles and camper vans descended on the Severn Valley Railway, as the popular heritage line hosted its Vintage Transport Extravaganza weekend.

The event saw visitors enjoy the impressive sights and sounds across each of the railway’s six stations.

Image: Express & Star

Image: Express & Star

Image: Express & Star

Mike Bromage and son Chris from Kidderminster with their half size Foden steam loco.

Kidderminster Town station hosted the heavy exhibits – the traction engines and steamrollers – with at least 12 vehicles on display on the station forecourt, and road runs once a day down and up Comberton Hill. There was also miniature steam engines to marvel at.

Passengers - when travelling the line - were able to hop on and off the SVR’s heritage trains to catch dozens of vintage vehicles – Bewdley, Arley, Highley, Hampton Loade and Bridgnorth are all hosted their own displays, and there were Spitfire fly pasts by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Image: Express & Star

Image: Express & Star

Chris Perkins from Droitwich with his nine inch scale Foden C Type.

SVR’s assistant commercial manager, Nadia Attwell, said: "We had examples of so many different types of transport from days gone by, and the passion their owners have for them was completely infectious.

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD PLC TIM THURSFIELD 11/08/24.Vinatge vehicle event at Severn Valley Railway, Kidderminster...

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD PLC TIM THURSFIELD 11/08/24.Vinatge vehicle event at Severn Valley Railway, Kidderminster...

Image: Express & Star

"Our annual event is going from strength to strength. We’ve had more interest from exhibitors this year than ever before."