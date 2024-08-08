Vauxhall slashes price of Astra by £2,800 with new Griffin special edition

Vauxhall has revealed the Astra Griffin – a new special edition that focuses on value for money.

Available in petrol and electric guises, the Griffin special edition undercuts other Astras by as much as £2,800 and becomes the new entry-level model. A Sports Tourer estate version, available exclusively with electric power, is also offered.

The Griffin benefits from tinted rear windows and LED headlights. (Stellantis)

Sitting beneath the existing Design trim level, the Griffin comes as standard with tinted rear windows, heated front seats and steering wheel, front and rear parking sensors, LED headlights, wireless phone charging, and a 180-degree parking camera.

Power comes from a 128bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. The electric version uses a 54kWh battery that gives a claimed range of up to 258 miles, and is paired to a 153bhp electric motor. A 100kW DC charging capability allows the electric Griffin to get a 20 to 80 per cent charge in around 26 minutes.

James Taylor, Managing Director of Vauxhall said: “The Astra going electric is a big milestone for both our popular family car as well as for the Vauxhall brand as we move towards our commitment of only offering fully electric cars and vans from 2028. Astra electric and Astra Sports Tourer electric will offer everyday practicality, comfort and locally emission-free driving pleasure combined with the innovative technology and bold and pure design language that Vauxhall is known for.”

Inside, there are heated front seats and steering wheel. (Stellantis)

Prices for the 1.2-litre petrol hatchback start at £24,795, while the electric version comes in at £34,995 for the hatch and £37,195 for the Sports Tourer. Compared to the Design model, the petrol Griffin model is £2,775 cheaper, while the electric version slashes £2,800 from the starting price.

Order books are open now with deliveries for the electric versions expected to commence this month, and petrol cars in November.