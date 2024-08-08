First Drive: Volkswagen’s latest Passat transfers the classic estate ethos into the modern day

What is it?

A long rear overhang hints at the Passat’s boot space

The Volkswagen Passat has always acted as a ‘safe pair of hands’ in the car world. Efficient, comfortable and spacious, it has remained a core part of Volkswagen’s range for decades, even as SUVs and crossovers became more frequent sights. These days, the Passat seems more up against it than ever – but that hasn’t stopped Volkswagen from bringing it back for another generation.

Only available as an estate car, the latest Passat continues a legacy which has seen it become one of Volkswagen’s most popular cars over its 50 years on sale. Should you consider it over the fashionable SUVs and crossovers though? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

Slim lights give the Passat a distinct look

As touched upon, this latest Passat will only be available as a load-lugging estate, so already it’s a car which arrives with a focus on practicality. With its 690-litre boot – expandable to 1,920 litres with the rear seats folded down – it’s certainly spacious alright, and dwarfs cars like the BMW 3 Series Touring which only offers 500 litres in comparison. In fact, it’s closer in boot size to cars from the class above.

It’s all underpinned by Volkswagen’s MQB Evo platform, which you’ll also find on cars like the Volkswagen Golf and Seat Leon. It’s a flexible platform, too, which is why you’ll find such a broad number of body lengths and styles available atop the same basic setup.

What’s under the bonnet?

Model-specific lettering is found at the rear

An added benefit of that platform is that it allows hybridised engines to be easily used on this new Passat. The car we’re driving is equipped with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine which is hooked up to a mild-hybrid system which helps to boost efficiency while lowering emissions. Unlike a plug-in hybrid, it can’t really run on electric-only power for a decent stretch of time, however, but is here to take the strain off the engine. Needless to say, 51.5mpg and CO2 emissions of 125g/km are impressive.

It’s all driven through a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox and while performance figures for the Passat may not be scintillating – 0-60mph comes in nine seconds flat and all-in it’ll do 138mph – they’re on the money for this size and type of car.

What’s it like to drive?

The Passat handles well and is very comfortable

This latest Passat relays the same kind of assured, easy-to-drive experience that we’ve come to expect from this car over the years. It’s a large vehicle, of course, but it’s not a tricky one to place and though the steering feels relatively woolly, it’s a car which you can quite easily put exactly where you want it. The 1.5-litre engine is almost deceptively quiet, too, and unless you’re accelerating hard it’s very difficult to work out whether or not it is actually running.

The automatic gearbox has a tendency to be hesitant when you’re moving off from a dead stop and doesn’t like to be rushed. However, driving at a more moderate pace sees it shifting smoothly. Also, with this level of efficiency, you’re unlikely to need a trip to the petrol station all that often – we came very close to Volkswagen’s claimed MPG and it’s certain that you could achieve it on a long run.

How does it look?

The Passat will only be available as an estate

The Passat exhibits all of those classic estate car design cues with its long wheelbase and stretching back section. However, Volkswagen has done well to give it a character all of its own – separate from the rest of the range – and while the front end is noticeably Golf-like in appearance, it does have a distinctive look overall.

You’ve got three trim lines – Life, Elegance and R-Line – which all have a big impact on how the Passat looks. It’s more than likely the R-Line, with its sportier bumpers and larger wheels, will become one of the more popular choices.

What’s it like inside?

The interior is comfortable and well finished

Space is the most dominant aspect of the Passat’s interior. There is boatloads of legroom for those sitting in the back, ensuring that Passat will be a much-loved option for long-distance drivers. The general build quality is good, too, and there are pleasant materials dotted here, there and everywhere. Headroom is decent as well, so passengers of sizes and shapes should be able to get comfy.

As we’ve mentioned, boot space is more than adequate and because of the Passat’s relatively low ride height, it’s far easier to access the rear load area than it is in an equivalent crossover or SUV. Certainly, when it comes to loading heavier items into the back it’s a far easier process in the Passat.

What’s the spec like?

The Passat’s roof rails provide a base for further accessories

The Passat has always been a more value-orientated model and while prices have crept up for this new generation – it starts from £38,505 – you do get plenty of equipment without having to tick any boxes. Entry-level Life cars, for example, get 17-inch alloy wheels, a rear-view camera and a full infotainment system with satellite navigation and Volkswagen’s new ChatGPT-powered voice assistant.

Our Elegance-grade car, meanwhile, takes a more luxurious angle with comfier seats with a massage function for the front chairs, as well as a tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof. A big benefit is the Acoustics Pack which brings extra sound deadening and laminated safety glass for the side windows. It helps to boost the refinement levels of the Passat overall and gives it an even more premium feel inside.

Verdict

The Passat feels like the perfect antidote to the vast swathes of crossovers and SUVs which have been introduced to the market recently. While it doesn’t offer the raised seating position of either of these types of vehicles, where it excels is in its spaciousness and versatility.

Not only that, but the Passat brings a level of refinement that few others in this price bracket and, when coupled with some excellent efficiency, makes this a great all-rounder.