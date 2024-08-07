Range Rover sharpens the Sport SV experience with new Edition Two

Range Rover has unveiled its most potent model yet – the Sport SV Edition Two.

Under the bonnet, you’ll find a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with mild-hybrid assistance. In total, it kicks out a heady 626bhp and 750Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 180mph.

To make the SV Edition Two as quick as possible, the firm has shed a total of 76kg over the standard car’s kerb weight when fitted with all the lightweight options. These include carbon ceramic brakes and forged alloy wheels. As standard, the car comes with a carbon fibre bonnet for extra weight-shedding. It’s

A choice of blue Nebula matte, Marl grey gloss, Sunrise copper satin and Ligurian black gloss exterior paint finishes are on offer to make each car individually stand out.

A choice of matte, gloss and satin paint finishes set off the Edition Two’s exterior appearance. (Land Rover)

Geraldine Ingham, managing director at Range Rover said: “What makes Range Rover Sport SV so desirable is its unique combination of dynamic performance, modern sporting luxury design, its cutting-edge sensory technology and breadth of capability.”

He added: “Today we announce the next step in our SV line-up, Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two, available with new design themes which offer our discerning clients the chance to enjoy four distinct characters of our high-performance luxury SUV.”

Inside, there is integrated head restraints with SV sports seats with carbon fibre backboards. (Land Rover)

Inside, there is a redesigned steering wheel with a thicker rim and enhanced thumb grips as well as larger paddle shifters. There are SV Performance seats with integrated head restraints with carbon fibre backboards and an SV mode button which adjusts the suspension, powertrain, steering, transmission and active exhaust for the best performance.

Prices are yet to be revealed, but it’s expected to cost more than the Edition One which was priced at £171,460.