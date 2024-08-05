Tom Cruise’s ‘Risky Business’ Porsche 928 could fetch £1.4 million at auction

A Porsche 928 featured in the film ‘The Risky Business’ will go up for auction at Bonhams cars in America next week.

The German coupe comes with a 4.5-litre V8 that produces 230bhp and features a five-speed manual gearbox, four-wheel independent suspension and disc brakes all around.

What makes this Porsche so special is that it was reported to have been used by the film star Tom Cruise who learnt how to operate a manual transmission behind the wheel.

It’s estimated that the 928 could sell anything between £1.1 – £1.4 million. (Bonhams Car Auctions)

A total of three 928s were used for the driving shots in the film, with the one being offered for sale being used for any wide shots with the whole car in view.

Originally, the car was painted white with a five-speed manual gearbox, but was repainted Platinum metallic – a colour available for a contemporary 928 but not introduced until 1981 for the film.

The car was rented by a movie car company and was used in driving and close up shots, especially in a chase scene with a 1975 Cadillac Coupe DeVille.

After its famous on-screen film production life, the car returned to California and was resprayed back to white and passed through a few local owners before it was rediscovered by documentarian Lewis Johnsen of Denver, Colorado.

The car originally was painted white. (Bonhams Car Auctions)

The 928 would later move on to another collection on the East Coast where it received mechanical and cosmetic work – while the current owner has had it in their possession since 2021.

The Porsche is predicted to sell for between £1.1 to £1.4 million pounds when the auction begins on August 16.