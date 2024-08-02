AC cars is back showcasing a new Cobra GT Coupe

One of Britain’s oldest car manufacturers, AC Cars, is making a return with its legendary Cobra.

Whereas the old model was sold purely as a roadster, this new version will come to market as a Coupe. Now called the Cobra GT Coupe, it’s more of a reference to the original – dating back to 1962. Also, inspiration has been taken by the firm’s A98 coupe Le Mans race car from 1964.

The car features an aluminium chassis and carbon fibre body to make it as light as possible and help to achieve a low overall weight of just 1450kg.

The standard car comes with a 450bhp V8 petrol engine. (AC Cars)

There will be a choice of three engine setups. A naturally aspirated V8 petrol, producing 450bhp or there will be a supercharged version of the same engine which will make 720bhp. Further details are yet to be announced. Finally, a limited production model badged Clubsport Edition will be available and will come with a 799bhp V8 – though just 99 examples will be produced.

David Conza, chief executive Officer of AC Cars said: “The reveal of the AC Cobra GT Coupe is a proud moment for us, and the story of a road-going AC Cobra coupe is one year in the making.

“To have been able to combine the timeless AC Cobra design into a car using the latest design and construction techniques breaks new ground for AC Cars. This means the limited Clubsport Edition will provide an incredible, racing car-like experience on either the road or the track.”

While prices have not been revealed for the limited Clubsport edition, the standard car will be priced at £325,000 – and both models are available to reserve now. The lucky 99 customers who place their order for the Clubsport will receive their car first, with expected deliveries commencing at the end of 2025.