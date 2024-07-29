Motoring group urges drivers to make dog welfare ‘a priority’ as temperatures spike

A leading motoring organisation has advised motorists to take ‘simple precautions’ to ensure that dogs are kept safe during this week’s spell of hot weather.

Road safety and breakdown organisation GEM Motoring Assist has warned of the dangers of leaving a dog in a hot car as large areas of the UK swelter in high temperatures.

James Luckhurst, GEM’s head of road safety, said: “Your dog’s welfare needs to be a priority. If you’re planning a day out and the weather is hot, it may well be in the dog’s best interests to be left at home.

“If that’s not possible, take simple precautions to ensure your dog doesn’t overheat in the car. A bit of planning will ensure a dog comes to no harm in hot weather.”

GEM has stated that drivers can help their pets by keeping a close eye on them during a journey to ensure that they remain cool, and ensuring that the cabin is kept at a comfortable temperature at all times. Heatstroke symptoms can start after just five minutes of a dog being left alone in a hot car and can prove fatal in as little as 15 minutes.

Motorists should take plenty of water if they are embarking on a long journey with their dog, and park in the shade if they stop for any reason. Behaviour such as panting excessively, dribbling and being sick are just some symptoms of heatstroke, and a vet should be called immediately if a dog exhibits these signs.

If passers-by see a dog inside a car and are concerned about its welfare, they should try to contact the owner first. However, if this isn’t possible, they should call 999 and ask for the police, or ring the RSPCA on its 24-hour hotline on 0300 1234 999.