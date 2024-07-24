Slight decline in UK car crime levels – but figures still ‘simply too high’

The level of car crime in the UK remains ‘simply too high’ despite latest figures showing declines in the number of thefts from vehicles and the number of cars stolen.

From April 2023 to March 2024, a total of 129,159 vehicles were stolen, according to the Office for National Statistics. In comparison, statistics for the previous 12 months revealed that 130,119 cars went missing, a figure 0.7 per cent higher.

In addition, there were a recorded 193,023 thefts from vehicles during 2023-24, compared to 218,431 during the previous 12 months – a 12 per cent drop.

Figures for the number of crimes involving tampering with parts or stealing components such as catalytic converters rose by two per cent. A total of 53,369 reports were made during 2023-24 compared to 52,268 during the previous 12 months.

Gus Park, Managing Director of AA Insurance Services, said: “Every day, more than 500 vehicles are broken into, while 350 are stolen. Despite the year-on-year reductions for these offences, the figures are simply too high.

“Unfortunately, the harsh reality is that every stolen car increases the cost of claims and pushes premiums up for everyone. A simple way to help reduce the cost of insurance is to target vehicle crime and do everything possible to eliminate vehicle theft.

“While there is no one single thing you can do to completely protect your vehicle, our advice to drivers is to install approved alarms, immobilisers or steering locks and to never leave valuables on display in the car.”