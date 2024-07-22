New entry-level models bring down starting cost for Skoda Enyaq

Skoda has added two new lower-cost versions of its Enyaq to its line-up of electric vehicles.

The new Enyaq 50 and Enyaq 50 Edition start off from £36,970, undercutting the price of the previous cheapest Enyaq 60 by £2,000.

All cars get a large infotainment screen

Both versions get a new 55kWh battery pack which brings a claimed range of up to 234 miles on the standard Enyaq 50, or 232 miles on the Enyaq 50 Edition. With 169bhp, the rear-mounted electric motor allows for a 0-60mph of 8.9 seconds, too, alongside a top speed of 99mph.

With a top charge rate of 145kW, both new versions can go from zero to 80 per cent charge in 25 minutes. All batteries are covered by an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty, too.

The new Enyaq is powered by a rear-mounted motor

Despite costing less than the outgoing model, the new Enyaq 50 brings a wide variety of standard equipment, including 19-inch alloy wheels, a 13-inch infotainment display and a wide range of safety assistance equipment. The standard Enyaq 60 starts at £36,970.

Move to the Enayq 50 Edition version – priced from £38,585 – and you’ll find more standard equipment included such as LED Matrix headlights, heated front seats and steering wheel and tri-zone climate control. Adaptive cruise control and a cooled wireless smartphone charging slot are also fitted as standard to this model.

Both the Enyaq 50 and Enyaq 50 Edition are available to order now.