New Guerrilla 450 expands Royal Enfield’s range

Royal Enfield has added to its ever-increasing line-up of motorcycles with its new Guerrilla 450.

Sitting atop the same Sherpa 450 platform which has been used on the latest Himalayan, the Guerrilla 450 is designed to be a ‘premium modern roadster’, according to Royal Enfield, with a starting price of £4,850 in the UK.

A new dashboard relays lots of information

It’s powered by a 39bhp petrol engine which also packs 40Nm of torque and is linked to a six-speed manual gearbox. With a slightly sportier geometry than other Enfield motorcycles, the Guerrilla 450 incorporates a number of other design touches including a stepped bench seat, LED headlights, integrated tail light and an upswept exhaust silencer.

Up front is a 43mm telescopic front fort which is combined with a monoshock rear suspension system to help boost comfort levels while maintaining good handling characteristics. Two dedicated rider modes – Performance and Eco – allow the rider to tweak the bike’s throttle response when they’re on the move, choosing between a sharper setting in the former or a more relaxed application in the latter.

The Guerrilla 450’s engine produces 49bhp

A new four-inch Tripper dashboard setup is also included on the Guerrilla 450. Here, when linked up to Royal Enfield’s smartphone app, it can show features such as navigation, music frontals and weather forecasts.

As with other Royal Enfield models, the Guerrilla 450 can be extensively customised through a wide number of accessories and extras. Highlights include engine and sump guards, a tinted flyscreen or blacked-out mirrors for a more understated appearance. A special Flat Track pack can add a bench seat, silver sump guard and headlight grille, among other features.