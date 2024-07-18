Dacia remains committed to producing electric, hybrid and LPG vehicles

Dacia will be focusing on producing electric, hybrid and LPG cars in a bid to decarbonise its fleet of vehicles.

Ever since the Romanian brand entered the UK car market in 2013, it has been a major success in offering affordable vehicles that bring low running costs and high levels of practicality.

As the firm enters a new era of motoring with electrification and tougher EU emissions regulations, Dacia is firmly committed to producing further EVs, hybrids and continuing with its bi-fuel (LPG) engines rather than going solely down the route of electrification.

The Dacia Spring arrives as one of the UK’s cheapest cars

Clement Arie, Dacia’s product expert, said to the PA news agency: “Today we are focusing on LPG on some models as well as hybrid technology. And of course, we have an electric car, the Spring, which is a pioneering car for Dacia. We also have a remark to introduce new electric vehicles in the future. The next generation of Sandero within a few years will be introduced as an electric vehicle.”

Additionally, the firm’s new entry-level Spring EV will be the UK’s cheapest electric car on sale, however, there are no plans to make a cheaper hybrid version of the car.

Patrice Levy-Bencheton, Dacia’s vice president of product performance, said: “This one, it’s a pure 100 per cent electric offer and will remain a 100 per cent electric offer. We have introduced hybrid models in the Dacia range and this is part of our electrification strategy. We introduced hybrid on the Jogger first and then on the new Duster as well as a 48v mild-hybrid system, so we are developing the hybrid range but not on the Spring.”

The Spring will be the UK’s cheapest new electric vehicle when it arrives in showrooms later this year, priced at £14,995. The next Sandero supermini will be unveiled in around 2027 to 2028.