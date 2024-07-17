Seat removes Tarraco from line-up ahead of new Terramar arrival

Seat has removed its largest SUV – the Tarraco – from sale to make space for the upcoming Cupra Terramar.

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace-rivalling model went on sale back in 2019, however, with a push towards electrification in full swing, the Spanish firm has decided to pull the plug and concentrate on its plug-in and hybrid vehicles.

The Tarraco will be replaced by the new Cupra Terramar which is due to go on sale later this year as a hybrid SUV.

A Seat spokesperson told the PA news agency: “The Seat Tarraco finished production in the second quarter of 2024. The next model to fill this segment will be the Cupra Terramar. Seat intends to update the Ibiza, Arona, Leon and Ateca to continue offering plug-in hybrid and fuel-efficient cars until the end of the combustion era.”

The Terramar will be Cupra’s final internal combustion car as the firm is set to go electric by 2030. It also plays a key role in expanding the sporty Seat division even further after the success of the Formentor and Born models.

The Terramar will be rivalling cars such as the Volkswagen Tiguan and is expected to start at around £35,000. As well as regular mild-hybrid powertrains, the Terramar will also be available as a plug-in hybrid variant which should be able to do around 62 miles on battery power alone. It’s being positioned as one of three models on the horizon for Cupra, alongside the smaller Tavascan and smaller Urban Rebel.