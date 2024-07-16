Nissan’s Nismo performance arm returns to Europe with Ariya-based model

Nissan has confirmed that its performance car tuning arm Nismo will be coming back to Europe with a go-faster version of the firm’s Ariya electric SUV.

The announcement coincides with Nismo’s 40th anniversary and marks the first time that the brand has had a UK presence since its 370Z and GT-R models were on sale here.

All Nismo Ariya models will get all-wheel-drive

But whereas both of those cars were petrol-powered, Nismo’s newest creation will be based on the electric Ariya. Essentially a tweaked version of Nissan’s range-topping Ariya e-4orce, which uses a dual-motor setup and an 87kWh battery, the new model will get a series of performance upgrades to help separate it from the standard car.

These include a tuned version of the car’s e-4orce system for better torque distribution and overall performance, as well as performance tyres and revised version of the car’s electronic stability control system. Nismo says that the brakes have been re-engineered for ‘additional precision’, too.

Nismo badging is applied throughout the car

Inside, there’s a predominately black interior which is contrasted by red accents. Large Nismo-branded sport seats are also fitted as standard and are said to be ‘reminiscent of Formula E cars’, with Nissan having a large presence in the sport.

In fact, Nissan will be unveiling its Nismo Ariya to the public for the first time at the upcoming London E-Prix, which takes place on July 20 and 21.

Nissan has also stated that ‘more product updates’ will be released later this year, with further details about the Ariya’s performance figures and mechanical upgrades expected to be announced then.