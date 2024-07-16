Audi’s new A5 arrives as replacement for A4

Audi has introduced its latest A5 which enters the firm’s range as a replacement for the previous A4.

Whereas the A5 badging was previously used on Audi’s Coupe and Sportback models, it is now being used to name the successor to the existing A4. It ties in with the German firm’s new naming strategy which will see cars with petrol and diesel engines given an odd number and electric vehicles badged with even numbers.

The A5 will be available in both saloon and estate layouts

This latest A5 will be available in both saloon and estate forms, as well as in range-topping ‘S’ configurations which bring more powerful engines and a sportier emphasis. Design-wise, the new A5 takes many cues from some of Audi’s latest models, with slim headlights combined with a contoured body to create a sportier look.

Inside, there’s an 11.9-inch digital cockpit display ahead of the driver which is combined with a 14.5-inch main infotainment system. The A5 will also be available with an optional head-up display which relays more of the key driving information into the driver’s gaze through the windscreen.

The new Audi A5 benefits from some of the brand’s latest technology

Initially available with both standard combustion and mild-hybrid engines, the new A5 has a real focus on efficiency. Things kick off with an entry-level 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit with 148bhp, while a more powerful version will also be available. All get front-wheel-drive and a dual-clutch automatic gearbox as standard, too.

A 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine will also have a place in the range and will be linked to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system for even better efficiency. At the top of the range will sit the S5 which uses a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine, quattro all-wheel-drive and a revised version of Audi’s S tronic dual-clutch transmission. Again, mild-hybrid technology is used here which, Audi says, helps to contribute to a 14g/km CO2 saving over the previous S5.

Audi has stated that the new A5 will be available to order in the UK from August, with full pricing and specification details released closer to that time.