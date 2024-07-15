New Skoda Superb iV plug-in hybrid goes on sale… but you can only have it as an estate

Skoda has revealed prices and specifications of its new plug-in hybrid Superb iV.

Unlike the standard car, the PHEV variant will be sold exclusively as an estate model only. It will provide 510 litres of cargo space and extends to 1,770 litres with the rear seats folded down.

Powered by a 1.5-litre TSi four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and a 25.7kWh battery pack, it produces 201bhp overall. Furthermore, it has a lithium-ion battery that is located under the rear seats and unlike its predecessor, which only managed 35 miles on electricity alone, the new model uses the firm’s second-generation battery technology that enables a range of up to 84 miles in pure EV mode.

The new model is also compatible with DC fast charging speeds of up to 50kW. The car’s battery packs can go from 10 to 80 per cent in 26 minutes. Alternatively, charging via AC outlets with a maximum rate of 11kW takes around two and a half hours.

Klaus Zellmer, Chairman of the Board of Skoda says: “Our customers are our priority, and we listened intently to their wishes while developing our next generation of our flagship ICE model.

“The result is a product that delivers more value in terms of features, user experience, and comfort. The all-new Superb not only provides additional space but also introduces new electrified powertrains.”

The Superb iV will be available with a choice of three trim levels. The base model comes in at £41,465 and is badged SE Technology. It features 17-inch alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit, a 13-inch touchscreen display and heated front seats.

The mid-range SE L starts at £44,820 and boasts rear LED lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED matrix headlights, an electric tailgate and a massage function for the front seats.

The top-of-the-line Laurin & Klement model can be had for £48,540 and sees a Canton premium sound system, black leather interior, heated rear seats, heated front windscreen and a two-spoke heated steering wheel added to the overall package.

The Skoda Superb iV plug-in hybrid is available to order now with deliveries expected later this year.