New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro gets more power and track-focused features

Mercedes-AMG has revealed a more hardcore version of its GT 63 with the latest Pro model.

Under the bonnet, the same 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine has been tuned to develop 603 bhp – which is 26bhp more than the AMG GT 63. Torque figures have also improved with the new Pro model, seeing it deliver 850Nm compared to 800Nm before.

The 0-60mph sprint now takes just a hair over three seconds, while the top speed remains electronically limited to 197mph.

The Pro produces 603bhp and 850Nm of torque. (Mercedes-Benz)

Race-ready aerodynamics have been introduced to optimise track use. The front spoiler on the lower front bumper has been redesigned, with additional carbon fibre air deflectors, while the side intakes have increased in size to improve air flow.

At the rear, there is now a fixed wing located on the tailgate – to increase downforce by 15kg – and the front apron has additional air deflectors that, along with the active aerodynamic profile in the underbody, reduces the lift on the front axle by more than 30 kilograms, resulting in even more precise steering.

It also features the largest ceramic brake discs fitted to any AMG product, with six-piston fixed calipers fitted at the front and one-piston floating at the rear with 420mm front brake discs on the front axle.

Inside, there is carbon bucket seats and Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system. (Mercedes-Benz)

Inside, there are bucket sports seats and carbon fibre trim located throughout. As well as the latest Mercedes MBUX infotainment system for increased everyday useability.

Michael Schiebe, chairman of the board of management of Mercedes-AMG said: “The new AMG GT 63 PRO is the sportiest model in the AMG GT family. If you’re looking to not only enjoy your AMG GT on the road but also tackle some fast laps on the race track, the GT 63 Pro is the ideal choice.”

Prices and full specifications have not been revealed yet, but we expect the Pro will cost more than the normal GT 63, which starts at £165,000. More details will be announced nearer the car’s on sale date, which is later this year.