New Ineos Grenadier Detour will be limited to just 200 units

Ineos has revealed its first limited-edition version of the Grenadier – the Detour.

The off-roader, which was unveiled yesterday at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, will be capped at 200 units, with customers able to personalise their vehicle.

It’’ll have the same engines as in the standard Grenadier, with the 3.0-litre petrol offering 249bhp and 450Nm of torque to manage 0-60mph in 8.6 seconds and a top speed of 99mph.

It will cost £134,100. (Ineos)

The 3.0-litre diesel, meanwhile, has more power at 281bhp but the same 0-60mph time and top speed as the petrol, although it produces more torque at 550Nm.

This is the first Grenadier to be launched with the help of the firm’s Arcane Works automotive service. It’s responsible for making and creating customisable and personalised versions of its models as well as featuring unique styling cues.

The Detour, for example, can be singled out for its 18-inch forged alloy wheels, different front grille and headlight surroundings plus bespoke paint colours such as Squall Green and Magma Red.

Customers can personalise the interior as well, with a choice of two satin finishes for the transmission tunnel, doors and air vents. Driver touchpoints such as the steering wheel, indicator, wiper stalk and gear lever can be optioned with leather tactile finishes, too.

There is different quilted leather options and headlinings. (Ineos)

There are also four quilted leather seat options and two cashmere headlinings.

George Ratcliffe, commercial director of Ineos, said: “We chose the Arcane name for our new division because the limited-edition vehicles it creates will be so unique as to be rarely spotted in the wild. Working in small batches and hand-finishing the cars mean we can give a level of individuality not found in the 4×4 market.”

The price of the Grenadier Detour comes in at £134,100, versus £76,140 for the standard model.