Caterham and RAF join forces to create unique Seven 360R

Caterham and the RAF have teamed up to create a one-off Seven 360R using parts of a Puma HC2 helicopter.

The special-edition car will raise money for the charity Mission Motorsport as well as the RAF Benevolent Fund, both of which help service personnel, and will be on display for the first time at this weekend’s Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

It’s hoped it’ll raise more than £100,000 when it’s auctioned by Collecting Cars.

Bob Laishley, CEO of Caterham, said: “When the RAF approached us about this project we jumped at the chance to be involved. It was an interesting build process for us as it’s the first time in our history that a Seven has been made from recycled helicopter parts.”

The outside finish is the same as when it was taken from the helicopter, with the remaining panels painted in matching Nato Green. In addition, aluminium skin from the tail boom and doors has been used as panels for the Seven’s exterior as well as the internal rear bulkhead.

Meanwhile, the chassis also mirrors the helicopter underneath, having been finished in the colour Desert Sand.

The RAF-derived 360R will be auctioned for charity. (Caterham)

Inside, the helicopter’s quilted soundproofing lines the door panels as well as tunnel top and forms padding for the carbon-fibre seats, too, while the satin black dashboard matches the Puma HC2’s switchgear. The car also features a helicopter-style three-way ignition procedure and the aircraft’s navigation clock forms the centrepiece of the dashboard.

Aircraft engineer Corporal Matthew McCreadie said: “Through the course of this project I had the opportunity to refine my skills and learn some new engineering techniques. I am proud to be a part of the team that made this car and to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics within the RAF.”

Bidding for the car opens on August 15 and closes on September 12.