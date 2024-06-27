Hyundai Inster unveiled as 220-mile compact EV that is expected to cost around £22,000

Hyundai has taken the wraps off a diminutive new electric city car that will offer an affordable alternative to larger EVs and rival the likes of Dacia’s recently announced Spring and the Citroen e-C3 when it goes on sale later this year.

Dubbed Inster, the model was teased earlier this month, but the South Korean marque has now revealed imagery of the production model, as well as key details.

Based on the Hyundai Casper, a petrol-powered city car sold only in Korea’s domestic market, Inster has grown slightly to accommodate the 42kWh battery pack (a 49kWh pack is an option) and offer a versatile, four-seat configuration while still measuring just 3.8m long, 1.6m wide and 1.6m tall.

Hyundai Inster (Credit: Hyundai)

To continue the Casper’s popular theme of practicality and everyday versatility, Hyundai has ensured the electrified Inster’s seats can fold completely flat, as well as reclining and sliding to allow owners to achieve the perfect set-up for roominess and comfort.

Hyundai will offer the model with a choice of two battery packs, starting with a Standard version that uses a 42kWh battery pack and 71.1 kW (95bhp) to achieve a top speed of around 87mph and a 0-60mph acceleration figure of 11.5 seconds.

There will also be a Long-Range model that sees the battery pack increase to 49kWh, with max power hitting 84.5 kW (113bhp), the top speed pegged at 93mph and the 0-60mph sprint dipping to 10.4 seconds.

Official WLTP electric range is yet to be released, but Hyundai predicts around 186 miles in the Standard model and a target of almost 220-miles in the Long range model when specified with the smallest 15-inch wheels.

Both models are capable of charging from DC fast-charging stations, where a 10-80 per cent top up is expected to take around 30 minutes from 120kW outlets, while 11kW AC charging takes between four and four and a half hours from 16A outlets.

Despite being tipped to cost around £22,000 when it goes on sale in the UK, Hyundai isn’t scrimping on the technology offered, as well as interior comfort and convenience features.

Hyundai Inster (Credit: Hyundai)

A 10.25-inch digital cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation and a wireless charging dock make up the interior tech offering, with 64 colour LED ambient lighting and a one-touch sunroof lending the interior a premium feel.

Outside, there are bold LED daytime tuning lights, as well as pixel-graphic turn signals and the choice of 15 to 17-inch alloy wheels.

“With Inster, we’ve taken the small SUV image to a bold new place for the global audience. Inster punches well above its weight with distinctive design and an interior that maximises its potential in exciting, customer-centric ways.

Hyundai Inster (Credit: Hyundai)

“With Inster we’re redefining what it means to drive a sub-compact EV,” Simon Loasby, Senior Vice President and Head of the Hyundai Design Centre, says.

Full specification for the UK market is yet to be decided, but first deliveries of the model are expected by around spring on next year.